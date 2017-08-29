Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Are Expecting Baby Number Two! Read His Excited Announcement!

A part of Michael Phelps will always be swimming.

Which is exactly what led to his wife Nicole becoming pregnant with baby number two!

On Tuesday, the Olympic athlete announced that he and his wife were expecting their second child, just a year after Nicole gave birth to their son Boomer.

Back in June, the two got married in a secret ceremony — and now, it looks like they're growing their family in record speed!

We wouldn't expect anything less from the gold medalist! See his official post (below):

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Congrats, you two!

[Image via Instagram.]

