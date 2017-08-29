Home Videos Photos Shop
Watch Noah Cyrus Try To Outshine Miley Singing Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart In This Carpool Karaoke Preview!

How many Cyruses does it take to film a Carpool Karaoke episode? The whole rowdy family, y'all!!!!

Miley Cyrus headlined the latest installment of the Apple Music series, and was joined by the rest of her kin for some a long overdue bonding.

Daddy Billy Ray, momma Tish, brothers Trace and Braison, and sisters Brandi and Noah traveled alongside the superstar for some laughin' and singin'. And of course, one Cyrus staple made the playlist!

In a preview clip, the entire fam jammed out to Billy Ray's iconic 1992 track Achy Breaky Heart — especially little Noah, who made a point to belt out the lyrics louder than any other pop stars who happened to be in the passenger's seat.

It's hard competing to be daddy's favorite in this fam! Ch-ch-check out the fun sing-along (below)!

