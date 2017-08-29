Nick Viall Reveals He Still Loves Vanessa Grimaldi 'Very Much' — Meanwhile His Ex Vows She'll Be 'Okay'!

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are reeling amid their sad split.

As we previously reported, the Bachelor season 21 stars confirmed on Friday that they're ending their relationship — more than five months after fans witnessed their televised engagement on the ABC dating competition. Whomp, whomp.

Miz Grimaldi was the first to break her silence following the breakup announcement as she took to Instagram and posted:

It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

So sad. And it appears as though Viall is also going through a hard time as he recently told Us Weekly:

"In times that aren't great, you have to kind of spend time with your loved ones. I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A. I'm heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive. And you know, what helps me is just kind of believing in yourself. It's obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren't working out for you."

It probably doesn't help that Nick's relationship with Vanessa was the Wisconsin native's FOURTH attempt at finding love via the Bachelor franchise. As for his current feelings for Grimaldi, the 36-year-old promised that they're "of course" still friends. He continued:

"I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that. I like to try new things, get out of my comfort zone. I know I have a lot of work to do in that arena. And it's fun to try and I always appreciate the opportunity to try new things and that's been a lot of fun."

On how he's coping with the split, Andi Dorfman's ex explained:

"I'm always trying to stay busy, especially right now with things. My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other's support system. We're trying to do that and it's a challenge at times, but we still realize that we're there for each other."

Awwwww. Oh, and for all you Nick fans out there, the businessman says he still thinks love is in his future. What a good attitude.

And, who knows, maybe one day these two will find their way back to one another. Although, we doubt it…

