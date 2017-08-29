North West Gives Her Dad A Run For His Money In This Adorable Singing Clip!

Monroe Cannon isn't the only celeb kid with some singing chops!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable clip of North West singing a sweet rendition of You Are So Beautiful — and we totally think we have a star in the making on our hands!

The KUWTK star responded to her daughter's serenade by kissing her on the forehead and saying:

"You are so sweet!"

Kanye West must be so proud!

Related: Interview Magazine Asks North Some BIG Questions!

Watch the precious moment (below)!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Cute!

[Image via Snapchat.]

Tags: celeb kidz, kanye west, kim kardashian, kuwtk, music minute, north west