North West Gives Her Dad A Run For His Money In This Adorable Singing Clip!

North West Gives Her Dad A Run For His Money In This Adorable Singing Clip!

8/29/2017 1:38 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteKanye WestKim KardashianCeleb KidzNorth WestKUWTK

North West

Monroe Cannon isn't the only celeb kid with some singing chops!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable clip of North West singing a sweet rendition of You Are So Beautiful — and we totally think we have a star in the making on our hands!

The KUWTK star responded to her daughter's serenade by kissing her on the forehead and saying:

"You are so sweet!"

Kanye West must be so proud!

Related: Interview Magazine Asks North Some BIG Questions!

Watch the precious moment (below)!

Cute!

[Image via Snapchat.]

