Paris Jackson Pens A Sweet Tribute To Michael Jackson On His Birthday: 'You Are Always With Me'

Paris Jackson is sending her dad all the best on his birthday!

Celebrating what would have been Michael Jackson's 59th birthday on Tuesday, the aspiring model penned a heartwarming message for him on Instagram.

Also including a sweet snap from her childhood of them together, Paris wrote:

"birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always."

Aww! That's beautiful.

It's been years since the iconic artist passed away, but we can't imagine it gets any easier.

The teen also shared a fan-made pic of her on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs with the ghost of Michael kissing her on the forehead.

We're thinking of all his loved ones on MJ's birthday.

