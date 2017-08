Kylie Jenner is opening up on Life of Kylie!

Apparently what you don't see on Keeping Up With The Kardashians is that there's actually more tension between her and Kendall Jenner than they ever show!

Related: Kylie Bares Her Boobs In First "Super Nude" Shoot!

In the promotional teaser for Sunday's episode of the 20-year-old's reality TV show, the lip kit maven shared:

[Image via Media Punch.]