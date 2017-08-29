Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, YouTube, PerezTV, Momma Perez, J.R. Hilton, Mia Hilton >> Perez Gives Himself A Mustache! AND…

Perez Gives Himself A Mustache! AND…

8/29/2017 3:05 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezYouTubePerezTVMomma PerezJ.R. HiltonMia Hilton

Surprise reveal at the end to my Momma Perez, Mia Hilton and J.R. Hilton!

Two out of the three loved it. One, however, hated it - strongly!

All their faces, though, were hilarious!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
Perezcious Pics: December 25 - 31, 2016
View Pics »
« Previous story
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Getting Harassed On Twitter By Fans Of Her Boyfriend's Football Team!
Next story »
Coldplay Pays Tribute To Hurricane Harvey Victims With New Song Houston — But Vows To Never Play It Again!
See All Comments