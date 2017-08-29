Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Are Officially Married — See The First Pic Of The Newlyweds!

That was fast!

A few months after going public with their engagement, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii!

It turns out they got married on Saturday, but the first pic of the couple was only just revealed when the MMA fighter/Ronda's husband took to Instagram on Tuesday.

Gushing about his wife, he posted:

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

And the newlyweds' photographer shared a shot of the bride to IG as well:

Congrats to Ronda and Travis. Incredible wedding. Blessed and thankful to have been there for it. #browsey2017 #TheReason #SavLife #HawaiiA post shared by Michael Mardones (@layziethesavage) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Aww! She looks stunning in that lace gown!

We hope they had a beautiful day! Congrats!

