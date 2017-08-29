Home Videos Photos Shop
Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Are Officially Married — See The First Pic Of The Newlyweds!

8/29/2017 4:59 PM ET

What a beautiful couple!

That was fast!

A few months after going public with their engagement, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii!

It turns out they got married on Saturday, but the first pic of the couple was only just revealed when the MMA fighter/Ronda's husband took to Instagram on Tuesday.

Gushing about his wife, he posted:

And the newlyweds' photographer shared a shot of the bride to IG as well:

Aww! She looks stunning in that lace gown!

We hope they had a beautiful day! Congrats!

[Image via WENN.]

