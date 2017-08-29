Listen To This: Kids On Sugar!

The days of the "overnight star" are long and gone.

These days, we expect our artists to earn our love and develop and grow before our eyes. Plus, labels are signing less and less people!

Sody is a new pop girl with lots of potential! We expect you will be hearing a lot from her… next year!

Her song Let Go is cool pop of the highest!

The hipsters and edgy teens will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sody!

Tags: listen to this, sody