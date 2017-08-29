Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This >> Listen To This: Kids On Sugar!

Listen To This: Kids On Sugar!

8/29/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

The days of the "overnight star" are long and gone.

These days, we expect our artists to earn our love and develop and grow before our eyes. Plus, labels are signing less and less people!

Sody is a new pop girl with lots of potential! We expect you will be hearing a lot from her… next year!

Her song Let Go is cool pop of the highest!

The hipsters and edgy teens will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sody!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Stars Who Were In The Foster Care System
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Fighting Frenemies Force One Contestant To Quit On Bachelor In Paradise — Get The Juicy Recap HERE!
Next story »
Ben Affleck Brought GF Lindsay Shookus As His Plus One For Bestie Matt Damon's Fight Night Bash!
See All Comments