Spencer Pratt's Version Of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Is The Best Thing You'll See Today! WATCH!

Look what you made Speidi do!

As we reported, on Sunday, Taylor Swift debuted her FIERCE music video for Look What You Made Me Do at the 2017 MTV VMAs where the singer pokes fun at her past personas.

Not surprisingly, people — including Spencer Pratt – have made their own videos to the song.

On Sunday, The Hills alum posted his parody on YouTube where he sings to TayTay's latest track while eating soup, walking his dogs, and being surrounded by his prized crystals.

Oh, and pregnant wife Heidi Montag makes an appearance too!

To see the silliness, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Spencer Pratt/YouTube.]

