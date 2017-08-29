Spencer Pratt's Version Of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Is The Best Thing You'll See Today! WATCH!

Donald Trump To Hurricane Victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
Donald Trump in Texas today, to Hurricane Harvey victims: "What a crowd, what a turnout."
LIKE IT'S SOME FUCKING CAMPAIGN RALLY!!!!!
This man is utter trash!!!!
Look what you made Speidi do!
As we reported, on Sunday, Taylor Swift debuted her FIERCE music video for Look What You Made Me Do at the 2017 MTV VMAs where the singer pokes fun at her past personas.
Related: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!
Not surprisingly, people — including Spencer Pratt – have made their own videos to the song.
On Sunday, The Hills alum posted his parody on YouTube where he sings to TayTay's latest track while eating soup, walking his dogs, and being surrounded by his prized crystals.
Oh, and pregnant wife Heidi Montag makes an appearance too!
To see the silliness, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!
[Image via Taylor Swift/Spencer Pratt/YouTube.]
Tags: funny, heidi montag, highlarious, look what you made me do, mtv, music minute, reality tv, silly!, spencer pratt, taylor swift, vmas, youtube
This Mashup Of Britney Spears' Toxic & Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Needs To Be On Your Club Mix NOW!
Kylie & Kendall Jenner Accused Of Cultural Appropriation AGAIN With This Controversial New Addition To Their Line!
Watch Noah Cyrus Try To Outshine Miley Singing Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart In This Carpool Karaoke Preview!
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Getting Harassed On Twitter By Fans Of Her Boyfriend's Football Team!
Fifth Harmony Explain Their Shady VMAs Performance On Good Morning America & Perform He Like That -- Watch!