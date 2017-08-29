Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Music Minute, Silly!, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, YouTube, Taylor Swift, VMAs, HIGHlarious, Funny, Reality TV >> Spencer Pratt's Version Of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Is The Best Thing You'll See Today! WATCH!

Spencer Pratt's Version Of Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Is The Best Thing You'll See Today! WATCH!

8/29/2017 4:45 PM ET | Filed under: MTVMusic MinuteSilly!Spencer PrattHeidi MontagYouTubeTaylor SwiftVMAsHIGHlariousFunnyReality TV

no title

Look what you made Speidi do!

As we reported, on Sunday, Taylor Swift debuted her FIERCE music video for Look What You Made Me Do at the 2017 MTV VMAs where the singer pokes fun at her past personas.

Related: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt's Crazy Journey To Parenthood!

Not surprisingly, people — including Spencer Pratt – have made their own videos to the song.

On Sunday, The Hills alum posted his parody on YouTube where he sings to TayTay's latest track while eating soup, walking his dogs, and being surrounded by his prized crystals.

Oh, and pregnant wife Heidi Montag makes an appearance too!

To see the silliness, ch-ch-check out the clip (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Spencer Pratt/YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Are Officially Married — See The First Pic Of The Newlyweds!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Disney World's New Wine Slushie Is The Best Way To Deal With Florida's Heat
See All Comments