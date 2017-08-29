Home Videos Photos Shop
Remember That Conspiracy Theory About Taylor Swift Being A Satanist Clone?

8/29/2017 1:01 AM ET

We're sorry, the old Taylor Swift can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh…

Because, according to a wild conspiracy theory, she's really a clone of Zeena Schreck — former high priestess of the Church of Satan!

This gem of a theory surfaced at the height of T.Swift's 1989-era, with woke internet users picking up on the popstar's uncanny resemblance to the renowned Satanist.

Now that we're in the age of ~dark Taylor~ with the songstress fully embracing her serpenty ways, we thought it was the perfect time to revisit this urban legend.

Both blondes are known for their signature devil-red lips, their affinity for the snake, and having fathers in high positions of power — Zeena is the daughter of Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey, while Tay is the daughter of a Merrill Lynch executive.

SpOOky!

Of course, this isn't the only celebrity conspiracy theory. Read up on more of the craziest ideas to hit Hollywood (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

