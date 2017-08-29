Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bachelor Taylor Swift Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Hottest Stories Right Now! >> The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Hottest Stories Right Now!

8/29/2017 1:08 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
no title

VOTE: Is Taylor Swift Hinting Karlie Kloss Is Out Of The Squad??
[CLICK HERE]

ICYMI: Scott Baio's Wife Put On Blast For Bullying The Mother Of A Sandy Hook Victim
[CLICK HERE]

Nude Justin Bieber Pics Get Posted To Selena Gomez's Instagram Account — Twitter Responds!
[CLICK HERE]

Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Zits & Unrealistic Beauty Standards In Ocean Drive — While Looking Flawless On The Cover!
[CLICK HERE]

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About The Paris Robbery, Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner, & How North Totally 'Does Not Like' Saint!
[CLICK HERE]

MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
[CLICK HERE]

Adam Levine Reignites His Feud With The MTV VMAs — & Wife Behati Prinsloo Joins In On The Hate Too!
[CLICK HERE]

Taylor Swift Follows Up Her Look What You Made Me Do Video Premiere By Going On A Tumblr Liking Spree!
[CLICK HERE]

Farrah Abraham Makes Her Vaginal Rejuvenation A Public Affair By Sharing The Procedure Online With Her Followers!
[CLICK HERE]

Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington React To That Game Of Thrones Sex Scene: 'Ewwwww!'
[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Stars Who Were In The Foster Care System
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Taylor Swift's New Video Had The Biggest Debut in YouTube History — Sorry, Psy!
Next story »
Watch Noah Cyrus Try To Outshine Miley Singing Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart In This Carpool Karaoke Preview!
See All Comments