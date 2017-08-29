Trevor Noah is calling it like it is!

During Monday's episode of The Daily Show, the comedian addressed Donald Trump's controversial pardon of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio. As the scandalized law enforcement officer is the latest racist added into the Trumpster's circle, Noah had quite a bit to say on the issue.

The funny man didn't hold back as he told his audience:

"You know for a guy who's not racist, Donald Trump sure has a lot of racist friends… He's like the straight guy at the gym that all the gay guys hit on. Maybe they know something that you don't. Just maybe."

Ch-ch-check out the segment for yourself (above)!

