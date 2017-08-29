Home Videos Photos Shop
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff's New Song Might Be A Little Too Fresh — Watch Them Perform Get Lit LIVE!

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff's New Song Might Be A Little Too Fresh — Watch Them Perform Get Lit LIVE!

8/29/2017 12:30 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteWill Smith

This ain't your parents' Fresh Prince!!!!

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff debuted a new track at Blackpool's Livewire Festival, and it's so 2017 we're not sure how to feel about it.

Performing together in the UK live for the first time, the pair unleashed Get Lit – their first track together since 1998's Lovely Daze.

Video: James Corden & Will Get Jiggy In Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke!

After performing some old hits at Tower Headland Arena, the movie star prepared the crowd for a new record they "haven't heard yet," explaining that Get Lit was a musical response to the recent "chaos and confusion" in the world.

Which is perfect, because "chaos and confusion" is exactly how we'd describe the EDM-heavy track!

Is it just us, or should Will and Jazzy have stuck with the laid back, old school beats we loved them for? Watch the live performance (below) and share your thoughts!

[Image via Instagram.]

