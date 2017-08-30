Blake Lively Would Send Leonardo DiCaprio The Weirdest Pictures When They Were Dating!

Reminder: Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio actually dated!

In a Vanity Fair piece celebrating Gossip Girl's 10th anniversary (published Wednesday), readers may have been surprised to know the two dated after the actress' split from Penn Badgley.

Joshua Safran, the show's executive producer, recalled Blake's 2011 relationship with the A-lister when they were filming in Los Angeles. And he revealed one very interesting tidbit:

"We learned a lot from Blake. When I think about shooting the L.A. episodes, Blake was dating [DiCaprio] at the time, and she had this thing where she had a doll that she took photos of that she sent to Leo. Blake was way ahead of the curve. It was pre-Instagram. She was documenting her life in photographs in a way that people were not yet doing."

A doll? That she took photos of? That she sent to Leo??

Blake and Leo dated five months at the time, and we almost have to wonder if this doll was to blame!! We kid, we kid!

But who knew??

It wasn't long after the newly-turned 30-year-old met Ryan Reynolds, so it's all history, but you can't blame us for wondering.

