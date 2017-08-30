'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Targets Kylie Jenner In Music Video Debut — See For Yourself HERE!

Danielle Bregoli's rap career is legit and she has a music video to prove it!

On Wednesday, fans of the "Cash Me Ousside" girl got a taste of the up-and-comer's new music video for her single, These Heaux. It appears as though Bregoli, whose stage name is Bhad Bhabie, is ready to make headlines with her visual as she seemingly takes shots at Kylie Jenner in the project.

Why?? Who knows. Perhaps it's a way for Danielle to get back at Kylie's sis Kim Kardashian West for thinking she was just a fan??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the sneak peek for yourself (below). Oh, and someone alert Kris Jenner, we're sure she's going to want to see this…

