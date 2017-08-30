Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Bachelor Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Kim Kardashian, Young Hollywood, Teens, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Shade >> 'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Targets Kylie Jenner In Music Video Debut — See For Yourself HERE!

'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Targets Kylie Jenner In Music Video Debut — See For Yourself HERE!

8/30/2017 10:56 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteKim KardashianYoung HollywoodTeensKris JennerKylie JennerShade

cash me ousside throws shade at kylie jenner

Danielle Bregoli's rap career is legit and she has a music video to prove it!

On Wednesday, fans of the "Cash Me Ousside" girl got a taste of the up-and-comer's new music video for her single, These Heaux. It appears as though Bregoli, whose stage name is Bhad Bhabie, is ready to make headlines with her visual as she seemingly takes shots at Kylie Jenner in the project.

Related: Spencer Pratt's Version Of LWYMMD Is The Best Thing

Why?? Who knows. Perhaps it's a way for Danielle to get back at Kylie's sis Kim Kardashian West for thinking she was just a fan??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the sneak peek for yourself (below). Oh, and someone alert Kris Jenner, we're sure she's going to want to see this…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Colton Haynes Is NOT Okay With The Way Hollywood Treats LGBT Actors!
Next story »
Worst Cooks Does Appetizers! Beware!!
See All Comments