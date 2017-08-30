In case you hadn't heard, Deadpool villain Ed Skrein decided to step up and do the right thing.

When he found out the Hellboy role he'd scored was half Japanese in the comic books — and that his playing him, inadvertent or not, would be another example of Hollywood whitewashing — he quickly dropped out of the project with a thoughtful announcement.

Chloe Bennet, the Chinese-American star of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., was just one of many stars who took note and applauded the unselfish move.

She posted to her Instagram:

Most agreed with Chloe — but a few have their own problems with her as well.

See, Bennet's birth name is Chloe Wang. She changed it for a better chance at getting roles in Hollywood, something a few commenters on the post called another version of whitewashing — and Chloe a hypocrite!

Well, she wasn't about to stand for that! She fired back:

"Changing my last name doesn't change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin, or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese. It means I had pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn't cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable."

It's a sad but very solid point. There's a very real chance the system wouldn't even have let her in; then no one would even be having the conversation about what Chloe Wang thought of Ed Skrein's words.

Whereas Chloe Bennet, TV star, was able to create RUN, or Represent Us Now, a non-profit that organizes the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to make positive change in Hollywood and beyond.

Changing the system requires maneuvering within the system. She continued:

"I'm doing everything I can, with the platform I have, to make sure no one has to change their name again, just so they can get work. So kindly love, fuck off."

Hell yes, girl! Quake that bitch!

