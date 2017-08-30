Chris Pratt & Anna Faris ARE In Couples Counseling, But It's Not Because They Want To Reconcile

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have been hashing out their issues in couples counseling, but not necessarily to save their marriage.

A source told People the A-list couple is still heading for a divorce weeks after the announcement of their separation, and going to counseling likely won't change that.

Related: Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Is Coping Following Split

In fact, the Jurassic World star and Mom actress' commitment to counseling is more about being better future co-parents for the sake of their son, Jack.

The source explained:

"They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved. It won't likely change the status but it could help with their future co-parenting."

This falls in line with the couple's joint statement earlier this month, in which they declared their 5-year-old son would remain their priority throughout the separation.

Related: Anna Tells Breakup Advice Just Before Split Announcement

But hope isn't officially dead yet. The source said "never say never" in terms of a reconciliation — but added that work has already pulled Chris and Anna galaxies apart:

"Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now. But there is still love between them."

A second insider explained Pratt's busy schedule will only take them further away from one another, adding:

"Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart. That doesn't make young marriages fare well."

Hmm… sounds like it will take a miracle to keep these two together. But it ain't over until divorce papers are signed!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, breakups, chris pratt, therapy