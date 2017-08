We're making hors d'oeuvres on #WorstCooks tonight and Perez... well, watch the clip!! 😂😂😂

Tune in to the Food Network this evening at 9 PM for all the fun with Rachael Ray and Anne Burrell, plus fellow recruits Nora Dunn, Carmen Electra, Erik Estrada, Vivica A. Fox, Carson Kressley, Sean Lowe and Melissa Peterman!