EXCLUSIVE! David Hasselhoff Desperately Wants To Be A Singing Superhero With A Deadly Dick In Killing Hasselhoff! Watch The Clip!

In the age of oversaturated superhero movies, you'd think finding a meaty role would be a snap for iconic action stars.

Sadly, that's not the case for David Hasselhoff in the comedy Killing Hasselhoff!

The Baywatch alum plays a more absurd version of himself in the new film, which reveals even the Hoff is having a tough time finding a decent role these days.

In the clip, the actor pitches his manager Barry (Jon Lovitz) a franchise *worthy* of his name: a superhero musical about a singing, crime fighting vigilante with a deadly dick!

Later on, the 65-year-old legend faces real danger when a struggling nightclub owner (Ken Jeong) tries to kill him in order to pay back a loan shark. Of course, killing someone as lethal as the Hoff is no easy task!

Ch-ch-check out the funny sneak peek (above) and watch Killing Hasselhoff, now on DVD/Digital HD release!

