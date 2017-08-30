X-O-X-WHOA! Ed Westwick Says He's 'Still Not Sure' Who Gossip Girl Was?!

Hey Ed Westwick… remember that one time you were on Gossip Girl?

In a lengthy feature for Vanity Fair celebrating the 10th anniversary of The CW cult classic, the Brit admitted he *SPOILER ALERT* didn't know that Dan (played by Penn Badgley) was revealed to be the blogger spilling all the secrets of the Upper East Side elite.

The outlet wrote:

"Someone should let Ed Westwick know about the Dan reveal, though. The actor e-mailed me, in response to a question about favorite plotlines or memories from filming: 'I still am not sure who GG was lol.'"

Um. WHAT? You were literally right there in the scene when it was revealed?!!

We just…

XOXO.

Tags: ed westwick, gossip girl, penn badgley, tv news, vanity fair