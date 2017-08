It might just be because we see her on TV everyday, but it appears Ellen DeGeneres hasn't aged since her talk show began in 2003.

And after discovering what she looked like as a teen, we can confirm the comedianne has access to the fountain of youth.

In honor of her upcoming 15th Season on daytime TV, the 59-year-old shared a throwback photo of herself at the ripe age of 15 — and aside from the hair, she kinda sorta looks exactly the same!

Take a look at young Ellen for yourself (below)!

In honor of Season 15, here's a photo of me when I was about 15. Now I wanna see yours. Tweet a photo from when you were 15 with #ellen15 pic.twitter.com/Yk3MKkpqom

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 29, 2017

Let's hope she brings back the perm for Season 15. Ha!

