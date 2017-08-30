Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Neon Heart!

Listen To This: Neon Heart!

8/30/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisK-Pop

Our favorite new K-Pop song in a while!!

EXID have released a new song that is a frothy disco bubblegum dream!

This reminds us of early 2000s Kylie Minogue meets TLC!

Check out Night Rather Day above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from EXID!

