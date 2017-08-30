Listen To This: Neon Heart!

Sandra Bullock is beautiful inside and out.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Oscar winner has donated $1 million to the Red Cross in order to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Color us impressed!

In regards to her donation, Miz Bullock simply stated:

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Judy Eddy/Winston Burris/WENN.]