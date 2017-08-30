Gigi Hadid is still facing criticism for that footage of her seemingly mocking Asian people.

To catch you up, a vid taken (and since deleted) by sis Bella Hadid back in February showed the 22-year-old model squinting and laughing as she lifted a cookie with Buddha's face on it up to her own famous mug.

Fast forward to Monday when Gigi announced she'll be walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the third year straight — which will be held in Shanghai, China.

Vote: Is Taylor Swift Hinting Karlie Kloss Is Out Of The Squad??

Her announcement was met by angered fans, who called out the celeb for never apologizing for the incident with snake and chicken emojis!

The comments on the post in question have since been disabled.

But check out what her mentions were looking like (below):

Gigi will not be welcomed in China #GigiIsOverParty🐍🐍🐍

— Tian_C (@Tiancai771) August 30, 2017

"🐍🐍🐍"

"Stay away with Shanghai🐍🐍"

"🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔"

"We don't hate Gigi, we just hate racism."

"U R A RACIST👎🏻GET OUT OF ASIA👎🏻🐍We need u to pologize#GigiIsOverParty"

"Don't come to Shanghai. You're not welcome here. Piss off!"

"Don't come to China! Seeing as you look down on Asians, then don't come."

"What she did was wrong. That's simple. Are you stupid? Your idol is racist. And she didn't even apologize."

"Why? Because she was shown being racist in a video. And she didn't even apologize or respond in any way."

"If she wanted to apologize, she would have done so already."

Yikes… your move, G.

[Image via Twitter/C. Smith/WENN.]

Tags: bella hadid, controversy, gigi hadid, models, social issues, victoria's secret, viral: news