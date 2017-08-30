Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Fucked Up So Many Relationships'

At least she's being honest!

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on the Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso podcast where she opens up about her love life and the many mistakes she's made.

After admitting she's "fucked up so many relationships, so many," the Goop creator adds:

"I'm actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I'm at my potentially most vulnerable and fucked up in the romantic slice of the pie."

In case you forgot, The Royal Tenenbaums actress was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin where they had two kids: Apple, 13, and Moses, 11. She has also been linked to Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

In her current relationship with writer/producer Brad Falchuk, the 44-year-old is doing everything she can to avoid the pitfalls of her past.

"It's taken me a lot of, a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship."

Overall, the thespian believes having good relationships is critical to being a successful, whole person.

"So, if you don't have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then I think it's very hard to claim success… It makes life feel full and rich and happy, like the quality of your relationships dictate so much how your life feels, so for me that's the number one."

