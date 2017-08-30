Ivanka Trump is no ally to working women.

The Trump administration has decided to eliminate an Obama-era policy designed to prevent pay discrimination. Now, while this sounds on brand for Donald Trump, it was upsetting to learn that the First Daughter/White House adviser supports this political move. C'mon, girl!

Currently, the rule requires business owners to document the salaries of their employees, as well as, each staffer's gender, race, and ethnicity. If a company has over 100 employees, they're expected to submit that information to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Through this data, the government is said to be able to track pay discrimination.

However, per Newsweek, this policy will be no more thanks to the Trumpster and Co. Why?? Well, because, the filings are too much work for the employers. *Eye roll*

A rep for the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, named Neomi Raom, told the mag:

"It's enormously burdensome. We don't believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination."

Hey, a little hard work never killed anybody, right? And how would gathering the information not help to gather the information??

Sadly, this call has been supported by Ivanka (who just happens to be a self-proclaimed equal pay advocate). The businesswoman noted in a statement:

"Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results."

Huh. Is there some way of amending the policy to make if more effective rather than eliminating it altogether??

That's likely another task deemed too "burdensome" for the Trump administration. *Sigh*

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: business blitz, donald trump, girl power, ivanka trump, politik, social issues