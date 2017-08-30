Joel Osteen Makes The Early Morning TV Rounds In Order To Clear His Name Amid The Hurricane Harvey Controversy — WATCH!

As you may've heard, the famed Texas pastor was met with backlash this week after allegations accused theLakewood Church of closing its doors to Hurricane Harvey evacuees. At first, the church defended that they were unable to take in displaced locals as the house of prayer was "inaccessible due to severe flooding."
Later Osteen explained that Lakewood "never" closed its doors, rather, they were simply waiting for the "shelters [to] reach capacity" before welcoming evacuees. By Tuesday morning, the Lakewood Church was finally open to those seeking refuge. Unsurprisingly, this whole situation caused quite the PR nightmare for Osteen and his megachurch.
So it's no wonder the spiritual leader hit up all the early morning news shows in order to get a handle on this image issue. Be sure to catch all of his TV appearances for yourself (below)!!
