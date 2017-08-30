Home Videos Photos Shop
Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Announce They're Pregnant With Their First Child!

8/30/2017 12:30 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberBaby Bump WatchCeleb KidzPregnancy TalkReality TVThe Duggars

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting!

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are pregnant with their first child. This happy news comes about three months after the twosome's nuptials. Looks like they made the most of their honeymoon — WE TEASE!

In a statement to People, Mrs. Forsyth shared:

"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby! Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

Awwww. As for Austin, he's certainly excited to become a dad. He added:

"I'm really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It's really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!"

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Joy-Anna and Austin's announcement video for yourself (below)!

