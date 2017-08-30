Joy-Anna Duggar & Husband Austin Forsyth Announce They're Pregnant With Their First Child!

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting!

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are pregnant with their first child. This happy news comes about three months after the twosome's nuptials. Looks like they made the most of their honeymoon — WE TEASE!

Related: Anna Duggar Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump With Josh!

In a statement to People, Mrs. Forsyth shared:

"We're so happy and thankful to announce that we're expecting a baby! Every child is such a precious gift from God. I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

Awwww. As for Austin, he's certainly excited to become a dad. He added:

"I'm really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring. It's really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!"

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Joy-Anna and Austin's announcement video for yourself (below)!

[Image via TLC.]

Tags: austin forsyth, baby blabber, baby bump watch, celeb kidz, counting on, pregnancy talk, reality tv, the duggars