RHOA's Kenya Moore Warns Haters Not To 'F*ck' With Her Family In Outraged Message!

8/30/2017 5:27 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineKim ZolciakReal HousewivesInstagramKenya Moore

Kenya Moore has had enough!

Kenya Moore has been pushed to her limit!

On Wednesday, the reality TV star addressed her unnamed haters in an outraged post shared to Instagram, and she sounds really done with all the talk about her marriage being "fake"!

She posted the strongly-worded warning, writing:

In case you missed it, the 46-year-old wed Marc Daly in a surprise wedding in June. Not longer after, Kim Zolciak Biermann and Kenya reportedly got into a physical alternation over the recent wedding and possibly Kim's "injured son."

Miz Moore AKA Mrs. Daly didn't share who she wrote this message for, but she's certainly serious, even threatening a lawsuit with a hashtag!

We'll keep you updated on what happens next!

