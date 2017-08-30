Lady GaGa Is ALREADY Working On Another Album!

More Lady GaGa music is on the way.

Although the pop legend is busy traveling the globe for her international tour, it seems the American Horror Story alum is already brainstorming what her next album will be. Oooh, go on!

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, GaGa hinted that the unnamed LP may drop ahead of a single from current album, Joanne. Whoa.

While staying coy about the project, the Million Reasons singer noted:

"I've started writing."

However, don't get too excited Little Monsters, as GaGa added when asked if any of her songs will be getting the single treatment:

"I'll let ya know… I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you'll see in a bit. I need some time to create."

Hmmm, sounds like everything is in the preliminary stages right now. Nonetheless, this wouldn't be the first time the A-lister's crafted another musical effort while on the road. We mean, large chunks of Born This Way were, well, born during her tour promoting The Fame Monster.

Despite being known for dropping new songs in concert, it appears the 31-year-old is pretty locked in with her setlist for the Joanne tour. She explained:

"That's not to say I won't do songs here or there that I can call during the show. But, this show's actually extremely complex and complicated, and the stage is coded with a computer. It's intense and the cues all have to be met at a particular time. It's high stress and tense backstage to make sure everything happens at the exact moment it's supposed to. So, the setlist might change a little bit, but mostly you're coming to see a piece that we've created for you. It's two hours and fifteen minutes we've thought about very closely. It's from our heart, and it's from a band, dancers, artists, and everyone we've worked with in the 10 years we have behind us together."

Sounds dope to us! Still, we're itchin' for some new music, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates about this next album.

