Leah Remini Claims She Was Pressured To Recruit Kevin James Into Scientology During Their King Of Queens Days!

Back when she was a devout Scientologist, Leah Remini was expected to get other celebs to join the religion.

One actor she refused to recruit, however, was her sitcom partner-in-crime Kevin James — even though the church allegedly asked her to!

In a new interview, the actress claimed she was pressured to talk to her King of Queens costar about joining the controversial religion, but felt uncomfortable with trying to convert his beliefs.

She explained to People:

"They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?' I was like, ‘Because he's Catholic. He doesn't want anything to do with it.' They let it go after a while, but usually you'd be expected to recruit, especially with somebody you work with for nine years."

The church denied Remini's claims — but then again, they've refuted basically everything she's said about Scientology since she left in 2013.

Now a vocal opponent of the organization, the A&E star is happy she's able to help others affected by Scientology with her docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

With her Emmy-nominated show in its second season, the 47-year-old knows she's finally on the right side of the battle. She added:

"I'm finally at peace knowing who I am and who I want to be. I just want to be happy — and I want to help people."

She'll also be helping people with laughter — as Remini is set to reunite with James as a regular cast member on his new CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait.

This time around, there will be no Scientology recruitment to worry about — the only elephant in the room will be how the show royally fucked over Erinn Hayes!

