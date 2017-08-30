Mel B Reportedly Dumped Her New Man — When His WIFE Came After Her!

If these reports are true, Mel B is coming out of even MORE relationship drama.

We told you a couple weeks back about the word Scary Spice was involved with a Beverly Hills police officer. From what we heard, things were going great; he was making her happy after all that crap with Stephen Belafonte.

But now we're hearing this guy was just as much a headache as her ex — because he was apparently still married!

According to InTouch, Mel knew her policeman was technically married, but he was supposedly separated. A source said:

"[Mel B] told friends that her guy had been unhappily married and had planned to separate from his wife prior to meeting Mel. She has absolutely no clue that he was still with his wife!"

That is, until the dramz went down on Instagram!

All the comments are gone now, apparently blocked, but L&S says the cop's wife actually commented on Mel's posts after learning of the affair, writing:

"You will never replace me."

Supposedly the wife had no idea and thought their relationship was fine. They had even recently taken a trip together.

Dang. This is some Shonda Rhimes TGIT shiz!

As for Mel, she hasn't even confirmed the relationship in the first place, so maybe it's all rumor. In any case, she spent the MTV VMAs with her date Heidi Klum — which frankly looked more fun than she could have had with any guy!

Yasssss song of the night #girlpower #goddesses #zigazigah boom @heidiklumA post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Are YOU buying all this??

