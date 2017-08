We are loving how much celebs are coming together to help out during Hurricane Harvey!

The latest star to open her heart and her purse is Rachael Ray!

The Rachael Ray Foundation donated a whopping $1 million on Tuesday to organizations looking after animals affected by the flooding.

So sweet. After all, these poor little guys can't look after themselves right now!

Ch-ch-check out Rachael's announcement for more deets (below):

[Image via Austin Pets Alive/Instagram/Diego Corredor/Media Punch.]

