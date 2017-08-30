Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Twitter Britney PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Richard Simmons, Fitness, Transgender, LGBT >> Richard Simmons Defamation Case Judge Says Being Called Transgender Is NOT An Insult! Yes!

Richard Simmons Defamation Case Judge Says Being Called Transgender Is NOT An Insult! Yes!

8/30/2017 4:22 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersRichard SimmonsFitnessTransgenderLGBT

no title

The judge is absolutely right!

As we reported, Richard Simmons sued the National Enquirer and parent company American Media, Inc. for defamation after they ran a story claiming the fitness legend was undergoing hormone treatment and is in the process of sexual reassignment.

Fast forward to this week, the 69-year-old suffered a potentially significant legal loss which could mean the end of his lawsuit!

Related: Richard Returns Home After Hospitalization

According to the judge, calling someone transgender doesn't necessarily subject the individual to "hatred, contempt, or ridicule." He explains:

"While, as a practical matter, the characteristic may be held in contempt by a portion of the population, the court will not validate those prejudices by legally recognizing them."

Although the ruling is "tentative," Simmons' chances of winning seem slim.

We have to agree. Transgender is NOT a negative label!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Celebs Who Dress The Rainbow!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Reporter Who Traveled With Trump Through Texas Shuts Down His Tweet About Witnessing Flood Devastation 'First Hand'
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Issa Rae Pushes For A Show That Follows Lives Of Black Teens
See All Comments