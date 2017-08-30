Richard Simmons Defamation Case Judge Says Being Called Transgender Is NOT An Insult! Yes!

The judge is absolutely right!

As we reported, Richard Simmons sued the National Enquirer and parent company American Media, Inc. for defamation after they ran a story claiming the fitness legend was undergoing hormone treatment and is in the process of sexual reassignment.

Fast forward to this week, the 69-year-old suffered a potentially significant legal loss which could mean the end of his lawsuit!

According to the judge, calling someone transgender doesn't necessarily subject the individual to "hatred, contempt, or ridicule." He explains:

"While, as a practical matter, the characteristic may be held in contempt by a portion of the population, the court will not validate those prejudices by legally recognizing them."

Although the ruling is "tentative," Simmons' chances of winning seem slim.

We have to agree. Transgender is NOT a negative label!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

