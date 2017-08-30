Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million To The Harvey Relief Effort — Meanwhile Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Turning Donations Into A Competition

Sandra Bullock is beautiful inside and out.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Oscar winner has donated $1 million to the Red Cross in order to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Color us impressed!

In regards to her donation, Miz Bullock simply stated:

"I'm just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another."

And she's humble to boot — we just love Sandy. Although, we can't say we're surprised to learn that the 53-year-old made a donation as she owns a home in Austin. As you surely know, Hurricane Harvey has taken at least 30 lives and has devastated parts of Houston and Texas' Gulf Coast.

Not to mention, Bullock isn't the only A-lister who has pitched in financially following the catastrophe down south. Comedian Kevin Hart led the donating charge as he called out his famous friends to donate amid the natural disaster. While many of Hart's pals have answered his challenge, others have criticized the funny man for strong-arming celebs into donating.

Specifically, hip-hop mogul Master P had a few choice words for Kevin following the Central Intelligence actor's campaign. Apparently, Master P doesn't believe that celebs should have to share how much they've donated as it isn't a competition. In fact, the industry vet said that as long as the donation came from the heart, he's happy.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Master P explained:

"I'm blessed Kevin Hart made a donation, but I don't feel like he need to do that because it's not necessary. A Lot of people are gon' do what they want to do. It's they' money… I Don't think you need to do that to other people. I mean just let them give from their heart"

In case you were wondering, the Make Em Say Uhh artist has donated to the Harvey relief effort. It'll be inneresting to see if Kevin responds to this backlash. Stay tuned!

