Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Bachelor Britney Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Celebrity Feuds, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Breakups, Controversy >> Here's Why Taylor Swift 'Disappeared' For So Long!

Here's Why Taylor Swift 'Disappeared' For So Long!

8/30/2017 9:45 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteCelebrity FeudsKim KardashianTaylor SwiftCalvin HarrisTom HiddlestonBreakupsControversy

no title

Taylor Swift is always in the headlines, whether she's on hiatus or not.

But when she broke up with Calvin Harris, quickly got together with Tom Hiddleston, then was #exposed by Kim Kardashian West — the 27-year-old decided to take some time off to "reinvent herself" because "she felt like her personal life was spinning out of control."

Related: Spencer Pratt's Version Of LWYMMD Is The Best Thing

An insider told People:

"It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself. It was time to change things up and take another approach."

As you definitely know by now, the songwriter has now released her first single off Reputation (out November 10), Look What You Made Me Do, and she's finally "ready to come out of hiding" with all of her new music:

"Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months."

The source added:

"Taylor is very talented and wants the focus to be on her music. She is a master at reinventing herself."

Honey, she rose up from the dead, she does it all the time!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Joel Osteen Makes The Early Morning TV Rounds In Order To Clear His Name Amid The Hurricane Harvey Controversy — WATCH!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: 'Walking Dead' to Get 'Pokémon Go'-like Mobile Game: Watch the Trailer
See All Comments