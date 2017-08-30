Here's Why Taylor Swift 'Disappeared' For So Long!

Taylor Swift is always in the headlines, whether she's on hiatus or not.

But when she broke up with Calvin Harris, quickly got together with Tom Hiddleston, then was #exposed by Kim Kardashian West — the 27-year-old decided to take some time off to "reinvent herself" because "she felt like her personal life was spinning out of control."

An insider told People:

"It was draining her and she needed to disappear to reinvent herself. It was time to change things up and take another approach."

As you definitely know by now, the songwriter has now released her first single off Reputation (out November 10), Look What You Made Me Do, and she's finally "ready to come out of hiding" with all of her new music:

"Taylor is very excited about her new album. This has been her life for the past few months."

The source added:

"Taylor is very talented and wants the focus to be on her music. She is a master at reinventing herself."

Honey, she rose up from the dead, she does it all the time!

