Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Are Still 'Very Happy Together'!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Are Still 'Very Happy Together'!

8/30/2017 9:50 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineYoung HollywoodTaylor Swift

The old Taylor may be dead, but the new one is enjoying her relationship!

According to a PEOPLE source, Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn are still "very happy together" especially because they keep their business out of the spotlight!

The insider revealed:

"Her decision to keep her relationship with Joe quiet is making her happy… They have been getting to know each other slowly without any pressure."

Earlier this year, the Look What You Made Me Do singer spent time with her man in the U.K. while he was filming The Favourite.

The British hunk also visits TayTay in the U.S. where he "is very happy about spending time at home with Taylor." The source adds:

"They seem to be on the same page. Joe is getting to know Taylor's parents and everyone likes him. He is very supportive of her work."

Sounds like a Love Story to us!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/FayesVision/WENN.]

