Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Director Says She's Only 'Manipulative' If You're A Sexist!

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her playfully image-smashing music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

But as she climbs higher, she's also being targeted more and more; think pieces keep coming out about the bad influence of the vid's shady response to past conflicts.

Once again, she's being called out as a manipulative snake who sheds accountability like a skin and simply becomes a new Taylor.

But someone is coming to her defense and calling out the attacks on Swifty's character as totally sexist — her LWYMMD director Joseph Kahn! He tweeted:

If I plan something as a man I'm a "genius." If Taylor as a woman plans something she is "manipulative." Double standards. This is wrong.

— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 30, 2017



He then retweeted a link to a Guardian op-ed with a much lengthier, more scholarly defense discussing humanity's disturbingly recurrent associations between independent women and snakes.

Is Taylor being judged by a different standard than a man would be? Or purely on her own actions??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

