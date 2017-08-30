Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do Director Says She's Only 'Manipulative' If You're A Sexist!

Taylor Swift is breaking records left and right with her playfully image-smashing music video for Look What You Made Me Do.
But as she climbs higher, she's also being targeted more and more; think pieces keep coming out about the bad influence of the vid's shady response to past conflicts.
Video: This Mashup Of Britney & Taylor Needs To Be On Your Club Mix NOW!
Once again, she's being called out as a manipulative snake who sheds accountability like a skin and simply becomes a new Taylor.
But someone is coming to her defense and calling out the attacks on Swifty's character as totally sexist — her LWYMMD director Joseph Kahn! He tweeted:
He then retweeted a link to a Guardian op-ed with a much lengthier, more scholarly defense discussing humanity's disturbingly recurrent associations between independent women and snakes.
Is Taylor being judged by a different standard than a man would be? Or purely on her own actions??
What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??
Tags: gifs, girl power, joseph kahn, look what you made me do, sexism, taylor swift, twitter