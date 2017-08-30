Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Look What You Made Me Do Dancers With Flowers For Staying Tight-Lipped About The Vid!

8/30/2017

Taylor Swift appreciates a good secret keeper!

Following the success of her Look What You Made Me Do music video release, the blonde hitmaker sent flowers to her dancers in order to thank them for keeping their mouths shut about the project. Awwww.

Alongside a floral arrangement, Miz Swift wrote:

"Thanks for keeping our secret. :) I'm so proud of it and I hope you will be too. Sending my love and gratitude, Taylor."

As the single and the music video are already breaking all kinds of records, we're sure the dancers are just grateful to have been involved. Speaking of TayTay's dancers, YouTube sensation Todrick Hall recently dished about his involvement with the LWYMMD visual.

On how he got looped into the project, Hall told Entertainment Tonight:

"We became BFFs, and then she called and said, 'I'm working on this project that's super secret but I know I can trust you. Will you not tell anyone?'"

And he didn't, as he continued:

"And I didn't tell anyone. It was the best! It felt like Christmas came early because when it came out my phone blew up more than it ever has before. Everybody was freaking out about it. It's such an epic and iconic video to be a part of."

You can say that again! LOLz.

