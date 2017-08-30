8 Things Donald Trump Supporters Just Don't Know!

Have you ever noticed how much Donald Trump says "believe me"?

It's not just the verbal crutch of an unintelligent person, like using five adjectives (amazing, terrific, sad, bad, and yuge) to describe almost everything.

No, his entire strategy can be found in that refrain. See, he wants his supporters to see him as an outsider of a completely corrupt system. He says to trust him instead of that system that lies to you.

It's not difficult to paint the government as corrupt as he did in the election; the second step over the past few months has been to tell you the news is all a lie.

So now people who went all in on Trump are on an island, believing they can't trust anything anyone else tells them. If they listen to anyone else, all his lies fall apart; then they no longer get to hold onto him and the belief that he will make their lives better somehow.

Unfortunately, having only the poorly educated POTUS to spoon-feed you misinformation, you're going to miss out on some things. Here are some subjects on which Trump supporters have shown their ignorance…

