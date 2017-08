Tomi Lahren has found a new home with Fox News.

Because of course!

After losing her job with The Blaze, it was announced on Wednesday that the controversial pundit has joined the conservative network as a contributor.

She'll be making her debut tonight, August 30 on Hannity at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Sigh.

