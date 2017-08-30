New Riverdale Star Gets Death Threats Over Potentially Breaking Up Fan Favorite Couple!

Some fans need to seriously rethink how they show their love.

Despite its quaint comic strip roots, Archie reimagining Riverdale has become one of the most current TV obsessions in its twisty first season.

But the latest curveball being thrown at fans has a name — Toni Topaz, played by Shannara Chronicles actress Vanessa Morgan. The pink-haired character is rumored to get close to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), something fans of his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart) are not happy about!

Related: Did We Mention Cole & Lili Are Dating IRL?

Vanessa can't reveal too much, but she did give Glamour some teases about her character:

"She's a Southside Serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend. I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle."

It's that last part that has some folks being absolutely awful to her already:

"I've already had some death threats. But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that [actually] happening, and there's half that's just all love. Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions."

Eesh.

We know folks can get defensive about their fave TV shows, but we cannot stress this enough — DO NOT EVER send death threats to people!

The TV characters are fake; death threats are real and can get you in real trouble.

Photos: The Riverdale Cast Proves They Can Make Any Situation A SeXXXy One!

Vanessa, who says real-life Bughead couple Cole and Lili are "nothing but welcoming," would rather the focus on her be about the really positive aspect of her character — she's bisexual.

Morgan says:

"I hope the lesson is, Don't judge a book by its cover, by someone's upbringing, or by who they love. I hope people watch Toni and think, Why are we judging people? I would love that if people took that from my character."

Seems reasonable to us!

Are YOU excited to see Toni come to Riverdale??

[Image via Twitter/Warner Bros..]

Tags: cole sprouse, fandom frenzy, glamour, lili reinhart, love line, riverdale, tv news, vanessa morgan