Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Swift Kim K. Rihanna Britney PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Olivia Munn, Private, Football, NFL, The Bachelor/ette >> Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Dating In The Public Eye & Why He Wants To Keep His Personal Life 'Private'!

Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Dating In The Public Eye & Why He Wants To Keep His Personal Life 'Private'!

8/31/2017 10:45 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineOlivia MunnPrivateFootballNFLThe Bachelor/ette

no title

If love is a battlefield, love under public scrutiny is the Hunger Games.

Which is why Aaron Rodgers thinks he's better keeping his private life separate from his public life!

In an interview with ESPN Magazine, the Green Bay Packers star blamed a lack of privacy for putting an "increased strain" on his various relationships — including, presumably, his three-year romance with Olivia Munn.

Related: Aaron Comes To Colin Kaepernick's Defense!

Though the NFL star didn't mention the X-Men: Apocalypse actress by name, he referenced the horde of fans and commentators who questioned whether his then-girlfriend was hurting his football performance.

He explained:

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely … it's difficult. It has some extra constraints because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."

Aside from his high-profile split earlier this year, the 33-year-old has faced scrutiny for other relationships — specifically, his estranged relationship with his family, which came to light in 2016 when Aaron's brother Jordan competed on (and won!) The Bachelorette.

Related: Riverdale Star Gets Death Threats Over Potentially Breaking Up Fan Favorite Couple!

The athlete has eluded commenting on how the ABC dating series depicted his family, but noted that whatever issues they need to work out shouldn't be done so in the public eye, admitting:

"A lot of people have family issues. I'm not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way."

In fact, keeping his personal relationships away from the limelight seems to make up his whole philosophy. He added:

"I think there should be a separation between your public life and your personal life. I've always just felt like there should be a time when you don't have to be on."

But don't worry, Rodgers isn't trying to keep everything hidden from his fans:

"I do have a desire to be myself and not have to feel like I've got to be so private."

It's OK to approach, Aaron — we won't bite!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

MTV VMAs 2017: The Best Dressed List
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Please Enjoy This Clip Of Barack Obama Singing Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do
Next story »
Controversial Bachelor In Paradise Stars Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Kiss & Make Up For The Cameras! LOOK!
See All Comments