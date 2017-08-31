Home Videos Photos Shop
Amber Portwood Is 'Ready' To Let Bygones Be Bygones With Fellow Teen Mom Farrah Abraham!

8/31/2017 11:56 AM ET | Filed under: MTVCelebrity FeudsReality TVTeen MomFarrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood

Letting it go!

While stopping by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, Teen Mom's Amber Portwood admitted she's "ready" to give her friendship with Farrah Abraham another shot!

The 27-year-old reality star said she relates to Farrah's "very strong mind and strong opinions":

"So I think it's natural for us to clash. Plus, she's crazy. We used to be friends, but I don't know what happened. I think she did things for publicity. I still love her to death. She knows that."

Related: Teen Mom OG Drama Continues For Amber!

When asked if she's willing to put all their differences aside, the MTV star revealed:

"I know that for me, I'm ready to let everything go. With her, it's on her terms. I'm not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it."

One person Portwood has stayed in touch with is Farrah's mom, Debra Danielsen, whose wedding she will be definitely attending:

"Me and Debra are actually really close. She's bought clothes from my boutique and has been really supportive."

Interesting!

Your move, Farrah.

[Image via FayesVision/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

