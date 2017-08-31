Amy Schumer Drops A HUGE Tip For College Student Waitress In Boston!

Amy Schumer is quickly becoming known for being as generous as she is hilarious!

The Snatched star is in Boston filming a comedy called I Feel Pretty, and while in town she dined at The Union Oyster House, one of the oldest restaurants in the U.S.

Owner Joe Milano tells People she and an unidentified male companion stopped in for some chowder and oysters:

"She was dressed very casually – a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup… it seemed like she didn't want to be recognized. It was early, like 5:30 or 6, so it wasn't busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn't being used so she had her privacy."

But it was what happened at the end of the meal that made all the difference to the waitress.

After racking up a bill of $80, Amy tipped her server a whopping $500!!! Milano says the waitress, a college student who wished to remain anonymous, was ecstatic:

"She was excited to be serving her, but then to get that kind of a tip was something else. She's a hard worker and I'm happy for her."

This isn't the first time Amy has shown her generosity.

Last year, while out with friends seeing Hamilton, she tipped a group of bartenders $1,000 on a bill of $77.

In case you were curious, $500 on an $80 tip is 625%.

