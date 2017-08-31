Controversial Bachelor In Paradise Stars Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Kiss & Make Up For The Cameras! LOOK!

Oh SHIT!

On Wednesday night, Corinne Olympios jumped in DeMario Jackson's arms and the two shared a kiss on the cheek for what was their first public reunion since all hell broke loose on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer.

The reality stars were photographed outside of Nightingale club in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. During the sighting, Corinne told paps:

"Get a good shot, bitches."

Adding:

"We're friends! We never had bad blood."

DeMario was all smiles but later joked:

"My PR is gonna hate this in the morning."

Take a look for yourself (below)!!

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

