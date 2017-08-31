Home Videos Photos Shop
Controversial Bachelor In Paradise Stars Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Kiss & Make Up For The Cameras! LOOK!

8/31/2017 10:30 AM ET | Filed under: ControversyThe Bachelor/ette

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios

Oh SHIT!

On Wednesday night, Corinne Olympios jumped in DeMario Jackson's arms and the two shared a kiss on the cheek for what was their first public reunion since all hell broke loose on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this summer.

The reality stars were photographed outside of Nightingale club in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. During the sighting, Corinne told paps:

"Get a good shot, bitches."

Adding:

"We're friends! We never had bad blood."

DeMario was all smiles but later joked:

"My PR is gonna hate this in the morning."

Take a look for yourself (below)!!

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Do you think this is real or all a show?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN.]

