SPOILERS! THIS Bachelor In Paradise Couple Just Got Engaged…

8/31/2017 3:39 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineWedding WaltzPut A Ring On ItThe Bachelor/ette

Surprise!!

Or not so much if you've been following along and watching Bachelor in Paradise this season!

It's been revealed that Derek Peth proposed to Taylor Nolan on Wednesday night's taping of the aftershow, according to Us Weekly, and she said YES!

Related: BIP's Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Reunite!

A source spilled:

"Derek and Taylor got engaged last night. No one knew Derek was going to propose. He gave her a Neil Lane ring."

Wow!

Although considering how inseparable the couple have been on the reality TV show, it's not as shocking as one might think.

Regardless, we're wishing them all the happiness in the world!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via ABC.]

