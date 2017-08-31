Home Videos Photos Shop
Home >> Drugs, R.I.P., Sad Sad, Mental Health, Addiction, The Bachelor/ette >>

Bachelorette Alum Michael Nance's Cause Of Death Revealed

8/31/2017 12:52 PM ET | Filed under: DrugsR.I.P.Sad SadMental HealthAddictionThe Bachelor/ette

Michael Nance's cause of death has been revealed.

As you may recall, the 31-year-old from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette was found unresponsive in the early hours of May 29 at a group home in Austin, Texas.

According to an autopsy report from the Travis County Office of the Medical Examiner, the former reality star died from "multiple drug toxicity" from cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam, and Gabapentin. His passing was ruled an accident.

Such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all of Nance's loved ones.

[Image via Instagram.]

