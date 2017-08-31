This shit is getting messy!!

ICYMI, Kanye West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in November 2016 after he was hospitalized at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center for a mental breakdown.

Most recently, West's company Very Good Touring, Inc. sued insurer Lloyd's of London for refusing to cover the contract's non-appearance fee, and wants $9.8 million plus interest.

Related: Taylor's Album Reputation Drops On The 10th Anniversary Of Kanye's Mom's Death

Well now, Lloyd's is clapping back with a countersuit!

In court docs filed on Tuesday and obtained by People, the insurer explains they are not liable. Exclusions to the policy reportedly include preexisting physical or psychological condition, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, possession of illegal drugs, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to "perform contracted duties."

Hmm!

They continued, adding:

[Image via WENN.]