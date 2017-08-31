Bella Thorne Can't Get Prince Fox To Just Call In Their Sultry New Music Video!

Let's not forget Bella Thorne is an actress!

In the newly released video for Prince Fox's song with her, Just Call, the starlet plays the part of the scorned lover really well!

After spending a night with Fox, Bella can't seem to get him to text back, despite the song's lyrics!

While writhing around in a sequined bra and sequined fishnets, she at least finds a way to take out all her anger, but you'll have to press PLAY on the clip (above) to find out how.

Dude should have just called her!

